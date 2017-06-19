Crime and concern on the rise in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Concerns about a spike in violent crime in a local community.

Riley County has seen three major crimes all within the last few weeks.

A police officer said it’s a pattern they’re trying to eliminate.

“I think we’re in one of those spikes and hopefully things will smooth out from here,” said Riley County Police Officer Alexander Robinson.

Officer Robinson said the best way to prevent trends like this from happening is to communicate.

“Give us a call so that we can go take care of it ahead of time so that we’re not seeing something like this happen in the future,” he said.

He said it’s a responsibility that comes down on all of us.

“If you see something, say something,” said Robinson.

People who grew up in Riley County said the recent events shock them.

“Growing up, you left your windows open and doors unlocked,” said Brian Lin, former Manhattan resident.

But some people said this doesn’t change how they feel.

“It’s a great place to live despite all of this,” said Riley County resident Jennifer Hancock.

Police said they have made an arrest in the murder and have suspects in the other cases.

If you know anything about these recent crimes, you can call Riley County Police at 785-537-2112.

A spike in violent crimes in Riley County. Tonight on @KSNTNews at 10: advice from @RileyCountyPD on how you can prevent it from continuing. pic.twitter.com/3TR4uHAC6q — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) June 20, 2017