Junction City apartment fire under investigation

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters with the Junction City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in Junction City.

The report came in at 6:44 Sunday evening at 126 West 16th Street, just north of Washington Elementary School. When crews arrived they could see smoke coming from the main door of a four unit apartment complex.

Officers on scene confirmed that the complex had been evacuated and that there were no injuries.

The fire was reported to be in a kitchen and was quickly extinguished and prevented from spreading.

The fire caused an estimated $2500 in damages and is still under investigation at this time.

