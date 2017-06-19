KSNT gives back to the community

By Published:
KSNT volunteers in the Topeka community to celebrate the company's 21st anniversary.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– On June 16 until June 18 KSNT will be volunteering in the Topeka community to celebrate the company’s 21st anniversary.

Volunteering is something we do every year to celebrate our parent company’s birthday. Nextstar employees at more than 100 stations across the country have spent 20,000 hours volunteering in various ways.

The Topeka Rescue Mission Distribution Center, Habitat for Humanity, NOTO Arts District and Meals on Wheels are the organizations our team will be volunteering with.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s