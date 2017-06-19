KSNT gives back to the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– On June 16 until June 18 KSNT will be volunteering in the Topeka community to celebrate the company’s 21st anniversary.
Volunteering is something we do every year to celebrate our parent company’s birthday. Nextstar employees at more than 100 stations across the country have spent 20,000 hours volunteering in various ways.
The Topeka Rescue Mission Distribution Center, Habitat for Humanity, NOTO Arts District and Meals on Wheels are the organizations our team will be volunteering with.