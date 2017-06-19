Lawrence cracks down on illegally parked bicycles

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The city of Lawrence is cracking down on illegally parked bicycles.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the city plans to start tagging bicycles that are chained to trees, light poles, fire hydrants and traffic signs starting Monday. Bikes that are improperly parked on sidewalks also will receive what the city describes as an educational “ticket.” It’s not a citation but a map designating legal parking areas in the city’s downtown.

The tag also includes a warning that illegally parked bicycles can be removed and stored by the Lawrence Police Department.

The city says the goal is to reduce congestion on sidewalks and encourage bicyclists to use newly designated bike corrals, as well as bike racks and bike repair stations.