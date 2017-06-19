Local man taken to hospital after vehicle overturns near Silver Lake

By Published:
(KSNT Photo by @MollyPrattKSNT)

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Rossville man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a single vehicle accident west of Silver Lake.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 around 9:00 a.m. The highway patrol said the driver went off the roadway to the right when he over corrected and came back onto the highway and lost control, leaving the roadway to the north where the Escape overturned, flipping multiple times and came to a rest on the driver’s side.

The crash happened at NW Davis Road off U.S. 24.

The driver was identified as Steven C. Scott, 66, who was taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka with minor injuries. KHP tells KSNT News he is expected to be OK.

