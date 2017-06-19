Manhattan stabbing victim’s condition improving

Related Coverage Victim identified in Manhattan stabbing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man’s condition is improving after being stabbed.

A spokesperson with Stormont Vail in Topeka said Anthony Williams Jr., 29, is still at the hospital and is now in satisfactory condition.

Police are looking for two suspects involved with the stabbing that happened Thursday, June 15, near North 10th and Fremont Street, about a block away from the Manhattan City Park.

Riley County Police said they are working this incident as an attempted murder. Police have established two suspects and they do not believe the public to be at risk.