Memorial services set for man who drowned at Lake Perry

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Memorial services have been set for a 19-year-old Topeka man who drowned at Lake Perry.

According to Barnett Family Funeral Home, memorial services for Adam Perkins will be held at the Perry American Legion on Friday, June 23, at 2:00 p.m. Family will receive visitors from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.

According to his obituary, Perkins was born in Topeka on September 11, 1997. He attended school in McLouth and was a member of the high school wrestling team. He graduated from McLouth in 2016.

Perkins body was recovered from Lake Perry on June 15. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call the night before, at the Devil’s Gap in the Slough Creek Park of Lake Perry.

Friends told Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig Perkins did not come out of the water after retrieving a beach ball that had gone into the lake.

Memorials may be made to the Adam Perkins Memorial fund at the First State Bank in Perry or sent to the Barnett Family Funeral Home PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, Kansas, 66066.

