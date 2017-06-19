RCPD identify 2 people who were shot early Sunday morning

Related Coverage Riley County Police investigating early morning shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department have identified two people who were shot in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard at the Blue Hills Shopping Center in Manhattan.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits. The victims were listed as Lilliane Booker, 21, of Junction City and Dameko Artis, 20, of Fort Riley. None of the injuries sustained required hospitalization.

The shooting was believed to have occurred early Sunday morning between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m.

RCPD says officers have a suspect in this case but have not released a name at this time.

If you have any information or witnessed any part of this incident, please call in to dispatch at 785-537-2112 or call Crimestoppers at 785-539-7777 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.