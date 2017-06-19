Spring 2017 Ends: Nice weather as we change the seasons

We’re tracking some seasonal weather as we close the books on Spring 2017. Believe it or not, tomorrow is already the first day of summer; the ‘longest’ day of the year. Expect ‘sun and clouds’ today with highs rebounding into the middle 80s by the afternoon. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 86° and we’ll hover around that seasonal benchmark later today. This year’s summer solstice will feature highs around 90° and wall-to-wall sunshine – it doesn’t get more summer-like than that! Highs will continue soaring through Wednesday – before showers/storms return to Northeast Kansas, cooling our temps as they move through.

Speaking of – our mini tranquil stretch of weather will be coming to an end as early as Wednesday afternoon/evening. We’re already tracking our next storm system which will bring more showers/storms to our neck of the woods. It’s still far too early to pinpoint location and intensity of the mid-week storms, but plan on some locally heavy rain by Wednesday. At this point in time, it looks like we repeat Wednesday’s forecast on Thursday – hot/humid during the day, with showers and storms rumbling through during the evening hours. Keeping those rain chances in mind, Friday afternoon/evening looks to be a wash-out. Things can absolutely change between now and then, but as it stands currently – Friday looks decidedly WET, especially after 3pm. In fact, longer range computer models paint lingering showers over Northeast Kansas through Saturday morning! We’ll keep our eyes on the skies, as newer computer models come in this week – tweaking the extended forecast as we see fit. Stay tuned.

This week will feature a bunch of ‘ups and downs’ in the temperature department and that’s not uncommon as we change seasons. Temperatures will warm-up between now and Wednesday and then they’ll gradually cool through the weekend. We start this week with highs in the middle 80s and we’ll end next weekend with daytime temps in the 70s. And as we alluded to above, there’s a couple days with 90°+ in between!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert