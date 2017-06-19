Topeka man charged under new consumer protection law

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been charged with violating a new law that makes it a crime to violate a consumer protection order.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced the charges Monday, stating that in February 2016, a civil consent judgement entered under authority of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act was approved in Shawnee County District Court against Travis D. Kaiser, 48, of Topeka, doing business as T’s Lawn Service. Schmidt said in that consent judgement, Kaiser was found liable for deceptive or unconscionable acts against Kansas consumers.

He was charged by the court from engaging in any future door-to-door sales in the State of Kansas as defined by law. In December, Kaiser was personally served with a notice of potential criminal liability if he engaged in further door-to-door sales.

The case is set for a first appearance in Shawnee County District Court on August 3.

The Attorney General’s Office said this is the first case charged by Schmidt under a new law passed by the Kansas Legislature in 2016, creating the crime of violation of a consumer protection order.

To read the full criminal complaint against Kaiser CLICK HERE