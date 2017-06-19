Topeka man pleads guilty to February robbery at east Topeka Casey’s

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Casey’s General Store in east Topeka.

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, Maroleno Devon Ryland, 34, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of commercial robbery.

On February 2, 2017, an employee at the Casey’s located at 600 SE Rice Road reported a man with a gun threatened to kill him unless he turned over money from the store he was taking to the bank. Soon after the robbery, a Topeka police officer saw Ryland and co-defendant Christopher Allen Bush, 26, of Topeka, sitting in a vehicle together. Later, police stopped another car in which Ryland was a passenger. They arrested Ryland and seized cash from the robbery.

The co-defendant Bush, is set for a change of plea hearing on June 26.

Sentencing for Ryland is set for September 18. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

