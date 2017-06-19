Topeka Police ID suspect and victim in home invasion incident that sent man to hospital

Related Coverage Man arrested after break-in sends person to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim and suspect involved in a home invasion that sent a 66-year-old Topeka man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been identified as Allen Wichman. He was found by police Sunday night following a home invasion in the 100 block of NE 24 Highway. That’s just east of North Kansas Avenue.

The suspect in this incident has been identified as Howard Dale, 31, of Topeka, who was arrested in the 1000 block of NW Van Buren St. Monday morning for aggravated battery and aggravated burglary, as well as a weapons charges from an earlier case.

Topeka Police tell KSNT News the victim and suspect knew each other.

This investigation is ongoing, if you have any information relating to this incident; please contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.