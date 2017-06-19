Wichita State offers degree for game designers, filmmakers

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State University is offering a new degree for aspiring filmmakers, video game designers and sound engineers.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Board of Regents approved the bachelor of applied arts in media arts degree last week. To make the degree possible, the college will take over the Bethany College at MindFire Academy production studios in July. The facility will be renamed Shocker Studio.

Wichita State students will take classes there and at the main campus. The program will merge arts, science and technology. Students can specialize in one of the university’s technical and creative tracks: animation, audio production, game design or filmmaking.

Meanwhile, Bethany College at MindFire will relocate to its main campus in Lindsborg with new labs and facilities.