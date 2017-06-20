Boil water advisory issued for Lakeside Village Improvement District in Jefferson County

By Published:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the public water supply Lakeside Village Improvement District in Jefferson County.

The advisory was issued by KDHE because of a loss of pressure. KDHE says failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The advisory took effect on Tuesday and will remain in effect until conditions are deemed by KDHE officials to be adequately resolved.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

KDHE will end the advisory following testing at a certified labratory.

