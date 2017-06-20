City council approves downtown Topeka renovations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Part of downtown Topeka will soon look a little different. Members of the Topeka City Council met Tuesday night and said yes to re-zoning a portion of North Kansas Avenue.

A warehouse at the corner of 1st and NW Kansas Ave will now become an apartment building with accompanying parking spaces.

However, councilman Bill Fiander said he is against tearing the building down altogether because of the history it holds.

“It’s a 1090 building, it’s also the first cabin in Topeka where the original town company originated, everybody met back in 1854. So Very historic,” said councilman Bill Fiander.

He said the building will be four stories and have three parking lots on the ground floor.

The council also approved funding for K-Dot’s Transportation Alternatives program. This is meant to improve bike-ways and sidewalks throughout the Capital City.

The approved grants will pay to make the renovations to bike lanes near Quincy Elementary and sidewalks near SW Topeka Boulevard and SE 29th Street.

