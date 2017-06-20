Drug courier sentenced after 117 pounds of cocaine found

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A drug courier from California has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after he was stopped in Kansas with 117 pounds of cocaine.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 48-year-old Marco Antonio Aispuro was sentenced Monday for one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He was arrested in October after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped him and found cocaine hidden in a rear quarter panel and a spare tire.

The traffic stop happened west of Topeka on Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s