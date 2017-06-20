K-State preschool finds loophole in concealed carry law

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Starting July 1, 2017, a new law goes into effect that will allow guns on the campuses of Kansas universities.

K-State’s Center for Child Development already has rules stating no guns are allowed in their building. But even with new laws in effect next month — anyone coming in the building still aren’t allowed to have weapons.

But how is that possible?

Vice President for Communication & Marketing at K-State, Jeffery Morris, said it’s something any place can do.

“We have to go before the Kansas Board of Regents and explain the reasons why we want to exclude this building and what the process was going to be for us to go through that,” Morris said.

One form that will have to be completed is a background check. The other is for parents to acknowledge that weapons aren’t allowed in the building.

“My child’s safety is one of the very most things that’s important to me especially in choosing a childcare facility,” Parent, Erin Pennington said. “So, I think it’s wonderful to know that they’re in a safe environment during the day when I can’t be with them.”

Visitors and emergency contacts also have to complete the forms in order to enter the building. They’ll also be given a photo ID card and an access code to get in.

“I definitely think it’s something that all pre-schools should consider,” Pennington said. “I think, based on the faculty and staff that are there and the needs of the kids that are there in that facility.”

A university official says these rules will ensure the security of the building while still remaining in compliance with state law.

