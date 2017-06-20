Kansas colleges to expand nursing education opportunities

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Two colleges are planning to launch new programs that would expand opportunities for nursing education in central Kansas.

The Salina Journal reports that Salina Area Technical College announced plans Monday to begin a one-year practical nursing program with a 40-student capacity beginning fall 2018, followed by a two-year associate in nursing degree program in fall 2019.

Both programs still need approval from the Kansas Board of Nursing before Salina Tech can accept applications.

Kansas Wesleyan University will be launching an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science degree program beginning January 2018. The program will allow nurses who already have an unencumbered registered nursing license to complete a bachelor’s degree with a major in nursing in one year.

Salina Tech President Greg Nichols says there’s a statewide nursing shortage.