Local experts share home cooling tricks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Keeping homes cool and costs down is a universal desire when temperatures swell.

But as the mercury rises, your bill doesn’t have to.

A local heating and cooling technician took KSNT News along for the ride during a routine maintenance trip. During the session, he shared the following tricks for keeping you chilly all summer long.

Always check and maintain furnace filters. This should be done roughly every 3 months.

According to Freiss heating and air technician, Travis Casto – “dirty condensers will cause failed capacitors, failed compressors, high utility bills, less efficient units.” The company will clean them, but you can also do this yourself.

Check the batteries in your thermostat. Often times, batteries die – preventing your unit from running. Routine checks can eliminate this problem year round.

In addition to maintenance, there are a number of things you can do to block heat from entering your home.

Close blinds/curtains. Investing in a quality set of blackout curtains can absorb heat. This will help lighten the load on your A/C unit, saving you a little extra dough.

Turn off unused electronics! Especially during the most intense, daily periods of heat. Large TV’s and appliances like washers and dryers can increase the temperature of a room by several degrees.

When in doubt always call an expert.