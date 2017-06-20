Local experts share home cooling tricks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Keeping homes cool and costs down is a universal desire when temperatures swell.
But as the mercury rises, your bill doesn’t have to.
A local heating and cooling technician took KSNT News along for the ride during a routine maintenance trip. During the session, he shared the following tricks for keeping you chilly all summer long.
- Always check and maintain furnace filters. This should be done roughly every 3 months.
- According to Freiss heating and air technician, Travis Casto – “dirty condensers will cause failed capacitors, failed compressors, high utility bills, less efficient units.” The company will clean them, but you can also do this yourself.
- Check the batteries in your thermostat. Often times, batteries die – preventing your unit from running. Routine checks can eliminate this problem year round.
In addition to maintenance, there are a number of things you can do to block heat from entering your home.
- Close blinds/curtains. Investing in a quality set of blackout curtains can absorb heat. This will help lighten the load on your A/C unit, saving you a little extra dough.
- Turn off unused electronics! Especially during the most intense, daily periods of heat. Large TV’s and appliances like washers and dryers can increase the temperature of a room by several degrees.
When in doubt always call an expert.