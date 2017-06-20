Local man speaking out after plants stolen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local man is speaking out and asking for your help.

Randall Hodgkinson said his five banana plants were stolen sometime between last Thursday night and Friday morning.

They were planted along-side his house in big pots with some of the plants as tall as 8 or 9 feet. He said some of the plants are fairly new but others are more than 12 years old.

Randall said these plants mean a lot to him and he wants them returned.

“These plants aren’t really worth that much but I would love to get them back, so leave them where someone can find them.”

Randall said he got his first plant 14 years ago and has been growing them ever since.