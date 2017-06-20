Man suspected of shooting at trooper in western Kansas arrested in Nebraska

By Published:

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said the man suspected of shooting at a trooper is western Kansas is in custody. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Monday on Interstate 70 at exit 27, about 10 miles east of Goodland.

Trooper Tod Hileman told KSN the incident occurred about 6 p.m. when a trooper pulled over a black Toyota Camry on I-70. Hileman said the driver of the vehicle fired several shots at the trooper before driving from the scene. Hileman said the trooper returned fire. The trooper was not hurt in the incident.

Sherman County posted on their Facebook page Tuesday morning that the suspect was located in Lexington, Nebraska after stealing a truck in Rawlins County.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s