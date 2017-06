TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – No injuries were reported Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit a deer in west Topeka.

The accident took place just before 9:00 a.m. on eastbound I-470 near the exit to Huntoon.

Emergency crews on scene tell KSNT News the two people inside the car are fine.

A viewer reported the accident to KSNT News. Remember, whenever you see News happen, send us your News Tips, photos or video by using the Report!t Feature on www.ksnt.com or on our KSNT News Mobile App.