Parents weigh in on school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In less than two weeks attorneys will submit their first arguments to the Kansas Supreme Court in the state’s school funding case. With nearly $300 million or more expected to go into public schools many parents are wondering what to expect next year.

“I don’t want class size to increase and I want them to keep teachers that are very qualified,” said Carrie Kaley, a Topeka mom and former music teacher.

“I think the money needs to be redistributed evenly throughout all of the schools in the area. Some schools tend to get more money then others especially in public education,” said Topeka dad Michael McKnight.

First arguments are due to the Kansas Supreme Court on June 30. Justices could decide that the state is not spending enough money or not spending it evenly. Regardless, schools don’t know what to expect from the state this school year.

“Most school leaders are interested in just finding out, we want an answer in time to plan,” said Mark Tallman from the Kansas Association of School Boards.

A hearing won’t be held on the school finance case until July 18. If the court strikes down the law the Kansas Legislature would have to enter in to a special session to resolve the issue. This means it could be August before schools will know exactly how much money they can expect.