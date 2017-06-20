Pleasant and sunny weather for the first official day of summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Happy Official First Day of Summer Northeast Kansas! Tuesday is also our the longest day of the year with almost 15 hours of daylight.

Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 60s this morning will give way to sunshine in Northeast Kansas for our Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. Good news is the humidity won’t be high as the dew point will remain only in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Our mini stretch of nice and pleasant weather will be coming to an end for the middle to later part of the week. As of right now, we’ll stay mostly sunny with stronger south winds, gusting to about 20 mph, on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. We’re already tracking our next storm system which will bring more chances of showers and storms to our neck of the woods. A few scattered storms are possible by late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. We’ll have another mostly sunny on Thursday before additional storm chances move in again late Thursday night during the overnight hours.

The best chance for storms will be on Friday as our next front passes through. As of right now, the models are showing this to be more of a rain than storm event. We’ll continue to keep our eyes on the extended forecast during the next few days. Behind that front, temperatures will cool down to below average temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s by this weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso