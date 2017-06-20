Rescue group shows off donkeys at the Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A donkey rescue group based out of San Angelo, Texas was at the Topeka Zoo Tuesday showing kids how sweet and kind the animals can be.

According to their website donkeyrescue.org, Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue has rescued over 8,000 donkeys in their first 16 years. They currently have over 3,200 donkeys under their direct care in over 30 locations.

The group has multiple locations throughout the United States.

It is unknown how long the group will be at the zoo.

To learn more CLICK HERE