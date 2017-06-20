Setting traps to test mosquitoes for Zika virus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Kansas Health Department is working to make sure your family is safe from Zika.

The department set traps at the Topeka Zoo on Tuesday night. The purpose is to catch mosquitoes in the Capital City and test them for the Zika virus.

Gary Larson, Environmental Health Specialist, said the tests are designed specifically to catch serious diseases.

“We want to find out if we have mosquitoes carrying Zika virus,” Larson said. “This trap is specific for testing mosquitoes that carry that kind of thing.”

Larson said they chose to do the testing at the zoo because of nearby water and animals that attract the mosquitos they need.

We will keep you updated on the test results.