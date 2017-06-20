Setting traps to test mosquitoes for Zika virus

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Kansas Health Department is working to make sure your family is safe from Zika.

The department set traps at the Topeka Zoo on Tuesday night. The purpose is to catch mosquitoes in the Capital City and test them for the Zika virus.

Gary Larson, Environmental Health Specialist, said the tests are designed specifically to catch serious diseases.

“We want to find out if we have mosquitoes carrying Zika virus,” Larson said. “This trap is specific for testing mosquitoes that carry that kind of thing.”

Larson said they chose to do the testing at the zoo because of nearby water and animals that attract the mosquitos they need.

We will keep you updated on the test results.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s