Topeka City Council closer to filling city manager position

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka City Council is a step closer to hiring its next city manager. Council members held a special meeting on June 19th. A recruiter from Strategic Government Resources met with the members to discuss the applicants, but no decision was made.

According to a city spokeswoman, Amy McCarter, following last night’s meeting the city council directed the recruiter to do further screening of the potential candidates.

McCarter said the city plans to interview the candidates in mid-July. The public will also be able to have some input on who is chosen at that time.

There are now 11 candidates for the City Manager position but no other details are available at this time.

Another position that remains open is Topeka Police Chief. However, councilwoman Sylvia Ortiz, said that the acting city manager does not feel comfortable filling that position until they find a new city manager.