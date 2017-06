TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Just this month, Topeka Police have reported multiple vandalism incidents.

Two Topeka Metro Bus Shelters were intentionally damaged on June 14 when rocks were thrown at the windows and between June 8 and 13, three other stations had windows shot out by pellet guns.

The total estimated damage is 15-hundred dollars.

It is unknown if these vandalism incidents are linked.

Topeka Metro is asking anyone who witnessed the incidents or know any information to please contact police.