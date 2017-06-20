Totals announced for the 2017 Topeka Gives event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Community Foundation announced its totals on Tuesday for the 2017 Topeka Gives event.

This year’s event raised nearly $600,000 earlier this month.

The foundation matches every dollar donated, up to $83,000, for organization’s to give back.

“It just shows what a caring generous community that we have and this provides us with an opportunity to support the causes we care about, learn about the great work that they do, and also for the organizations themselves to talk and to collaborate,” said Marsha Pope with the Topeka Community Foundation.

This money will be given out proportionally to various charities. More charities and donors participated in this year’s event than ever before.