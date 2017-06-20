Two car accident near 45th & SW Auburn Rb

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- There were no major injuries reported after a two car accident at 45th and SW Auburn Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office, Mission Township Fire Responders and AMR were called to the scene around 3 p.m. in reference to an injury accident.

Authorities say a semi pulling an unloaded rock hauling trailer was attempting to pull into a driveway when an SUV collided with the rear end of the trailer.

There was only one person in each vehicle and both were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries but chose not to be taken to the hospital. That driver was cited for driving too closely. The driver of the semi did not have any injuries.