West Nile virus traps set around Shawnee county

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Six mosquito traps have been set up around Shawnee County since May to detect West Nile virus. All the traps are on private property except for one that is located at the Topeka Zoo.

Initial results from the last month say two traps have detected mosquitoes with West Nile virus, but confirmation of those results have not yet been received.

The traps are set up and collected once a week on Tuesday evenings.

The data that is collected from these traps is used to develop weekly risk levels from mid-May through mid-October.

“We really didn’t know in the northeast part of Kansas what was going on with mosquitoes so this was a good way to find that out,” said Ed Kalas, Health Protection Division Manager of Shawnee County Health Department.

Shawnee County recently agreed to fund $10,000 to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for mosquito surveillance and education.