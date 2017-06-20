Wichita man sentenced for kidnapping Manhattan woman

Related Coverage Riley County Police arrest suspect involved in recent kidnapping

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to 59 and a half years in prison for kidnapping a woman in March 2016 in Manhattan.

According to the Riley County Attorney’s Office, Sergio Guerra, 39, was sentenced for aggravated kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman.

The incident took place on March 24, 2016 when Riley County Police say Guerra approached the female victim that was unknown to him, while she attempted to start her car. He entered her vehicle and attempted to drive off with her inside. The woman attempted to flee, however, she was unable to completely exit through the passenger door and fell to the ground while a portion of her body was still inside. She sustained significant non-life threatening injuries after being dragged by the vehicle for about 800 feet.

Guerra was arrested a few days later with the assistance of the Wichita Police Department and the vehicle was recovered.