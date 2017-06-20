Women of Excellence Honorees announced Tuesday

TOPEKA. Kan. (KSNT)- For 29 years, the Young Women’s Christian Association has been honoring women in northeast Kansas who contribute to their employers and the community.

On Tuesday, they announced this year’s Women of Excellence Honorees at the Capitol Plaza Hotel.

The Y.W.C.A. honored 25 women and three Washburn University interns for their excellence and leadership in the community.

One honoree hopes her nomination will inspire others around her.

“I think it inspires a lot of people,” said Liz Steffen, 2017 Women of Excellence Honoree. “I think, I know quite a few people who would like to have that same nomination at some point, to be held in that high regard in this scene.

To learn more about the Young Woman’s Christian Association and upcoming events, visit their website by clicking here.