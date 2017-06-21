Authorities looking for driver following crash in Jefferson County

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are looking for a man after he fled the scene of a crash near the Jefferson/Douglas County line.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 24 at mile marker 389. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig tells KSNT News the driver of the crashed Chevy Tahoe was picked up by someone who took him to Perry and dropped off at the Casey’s General Store. He then left the scene heading north on foot.

There is no word on if the man is dangerous though the person who picked him up told authorities the man was being combative.

The crash caused a power line pole to fall over, partially slowing traffic in the area U.S. 24 at mile marker 389. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNT News it will be close to 10:00 a.m. before everything is repaired by Westar Energy crews.