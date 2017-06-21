Easterseals Capper Foundation holds awards ceremony for disabled adults

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Disabled adults were recognized for their abilities and accomplishments Wednesday.

Topeka’s Easterseals Capper Foundation’s Adult Services Program hosted their 4th annual awards ceremony.

Awards were given to those who excelled from hobbies to everyday chores.

The foundation’s purpose is to change the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people’s lives every day.

“Staff work diligently every day to help the folks we support work towards, meeting goals, as well as having an enjoyable day while they’re here and this is a great way to wrap all of the work out for the year,” said Kathy Stiffler, Vice President of Adult Services.

After the ceremony, recipients and their families were treated to a luau themed lunch.

The fun activities included a performance from the Capper Choir.