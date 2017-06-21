Blood center in need of summer donations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For many, summertime means a lot of time off, but for the Topeka Community Blood Center, these months mean a shortage of blood.

On Wednesday the center declared a “blood emergency.”

This means the center is asking for your help to replenish the community’s blood supply.

They are in need of all blood types, particularly the universal O-Negative.

One blood donation is equivalent to saving three lives.

A manager with the center tells us they need all the help they can get.

“We do supply blood to 65 area hospitals In Eastern Kansas and Missouri. We need to collect 580 units of blood each day. So we are asking donors to please find time in their busy lives with their family vacations, travel to make some time to come in and donate blood,” said Community Blood Center Site Manager Kathy Boldt.

The entire donation process only takes an hour.

You can either make an appointment or walk in to the center on 6220 SW 29th Street in Topeka. Click here to make an appointment.