Boil advisory remains for part of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS (KSNT) – Some Jefferson County Residents are now entering their second day of a boil water advisory.

The Kansas Health Department issued the warning for the Lakeside Village Improvement District because of a loss of pressure. The pressure loss could cause chlorine and bacteria to build up and contaminate the water.

The health department says the warning will remain in effect until they think the pressure is adequate again.

Here are a few precautions you can take during the boil advisory to keep you and your family safe:

Boil water for one minute before drinking or cooking with it.

Do not use ice from your household ice maker.

Watch your small children closely while bathing them.

And disinfect dishes and food surfaces with bleach.