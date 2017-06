TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene Wednesday morning of a two-vehicle crash in southeast Topeka.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. at 21st and Adams.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No injuries reported. — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) June 21, 2017

2 car accident at 21st and Adams in Topeka pic.twitter.com/f0kaXJ3XZD — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) June 21, 2017