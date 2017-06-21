Downtown Topeka water tower to shine a light on Capital City

A group of architects, computer programmers, and energy companies are working to revitalize a piece of the capital city skyline.

KSNT News reporter James Ryan has more about the electric lengths this will group will go to, to shine a light on downtown Topeka.

This water tower here at 11th and Kansas is so white and non-descript, that you might not even notice it as you drive by, but a group of Topeka innovators want to make it a beacon for Downtown Topeka.

For some people, this water tower is a blank canvas in downtown.

“I drove by this going to work for the last 11 years or so and just was thinking about it. I kept on thinking about it, kept going back to it,” Bryan Falk said.

That’s why architect Bryan Falk decided to apply for a grant to create basically a digital art installation.

From there, others donated their time and money, turning this non-descript water tower, into this, the Sarin Energy Downtown Water Tower. And in just over two weeks, this model will be a reality.

“Here at 712 Innovations Bryan and the rest of his team are putting the finishing touches on the programming that will make this lighting project so unique,” James Ryan said.

“Our imagination is the only thing that limits us really on this. We can control brightness, intensity, color, and we can make it kind of like an animation if we want,” Bryan Falk said.

It’s not quite finished, but Falk gave us a preview in his office downtown. He says the tower will be lit every night from dusk to dawn and will change to reflect the seasons, red for Valentine’s day, green for St. Patrick’s Day, all in hopes of catching the eye of people passing by.

“I hope that people driving through on I-70 see this in the evening and they see it lit up and they’re drawn to it almost like a beacon,” Bryan Falk said.

A beacon that will hopefully help push downtown Topeka, forward.

James Ryan KSNT News.