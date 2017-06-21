Filing: ‘Confidential’ documents undercut voting fraud claim

By Published:
In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks with a reporter in his office in Topeka, Kan. Kobach has been picked by President Donald J. Trump to help lead a new commission on election fraud. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Civil rights advocates say a Kansas election official is trying to hide materials that undercut his public claim that substantial numbers of noncitizens have registered to vote.

The American Civil Liberties Union obtained the documents as part of its federal civil lawsuit in Kansas challenging the state’s proof-of-citizenship document requirement.

It wants to court to remove the confidential designation Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach placed on materials he was photographed taking into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump, as well as a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration Act.

Kobach, a gubernatorial candidate, has argued in a court filing that the ACLU’s efforts to publicize them are meant “to annoy, harass and embarrass” him.

Trump named Kobach vice chairman of a national election fraud commission.

