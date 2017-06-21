Kansas law enforcement looks to technology for recruits

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas are turning to videos in their increasingly difficult challenge of recruiting new officers.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Hutchinson Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office have both rolled out commercials or longer videos in recent weeks and months targeting potential recruits.

The Wichita Police Department has been following a recruit class through the training academy with a video camera, posting weekly clips online showing what and how they’re doing. Officer Paul Cruz says the department’s videos emphasize recruiting minority and women officers to “represent or reflect the community that it serves.”

Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Director Ed Pavey says that difficulties like low starting pay, night and weekend shifts, and negative views of law enforcement remain significant obstacles.