KU finalizing drawings for $300 million football stadium renovation

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – On Wednesday evening, Kansas Athletics Director Sheahon Zenger told reporters at a gathering in Kansas City the University’s plan for renovating Memorial Stadium on the KU campus.

The drawings are expected to be completed within the next three weeks, but will not be released to the public until September, during football season.

The estimated cost is roughly $300 million and that includes constructing a new indoor practice facility before beginning the renovation process on the football stadium.

Kansas plays its first home game of the 2017 season on September 2nd against SE Missouri State.

Says anticipated cost is $300 million.

UPDATED: New info on stadium plans and fresh comments from #KU HC David Beaty

"This is a special, special time to be here." Zenger said indoor practice facility included in renovations.