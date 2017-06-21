KU’s Graham, K-State’s Brown swing by Washburn kids camp

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Throughout the summer young basketball players attend camps throughout the country, and that’s no different in Topeka.

New head coach of the Washburn Ichabods, Brett Ballard, is hosting a series of kids camps in June and he had two special guests on Wednesday afternoon. Kansas guard Devonte Graham & Kansas State guard Barry Brown were both on hand to offer tips, knowledge, & skills to the campers.

Both players are preparing for big seasons in the Big 12 and are anticipating the 2017 season.

“We’ve always had guys who have been there so it’s just about teaching the new guys and the transfers and trying to get them adjusted to how we play and how coach likes things,” said Graham who is expected to become the new leader of the Jayhawks.

“I feel like we’re a little more explosion when we work in the weight room right now,” said Brown. “It’s literally the same schedule, the same grind, we’re just getting into the gym a little bit more.”