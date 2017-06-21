Man killed in Marion County officer-involved shooting

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in the Marion County town of Lehigh are investigating an officer-involved shooting. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials who spoke to KSNW-TV reported that police were responding to a call of a possible “suicidal person”. When officers arrived at the home, they observed a man with a gun in his hand outside near the garage. Police say the man then pointed the gun at officers and police shot the man, identified as 50-year-old Robb Stewart.

Investigators were on the scene Tuesday night and remained there through Wednesday morning.

The incident is unusual for the town, which has a population of less than 200 people, according to one neighbor who spoke with KSNW-TV.