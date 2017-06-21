Mom says cop should have stopped drowned daughter from driving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The mother of a University of Missouri-Kansas City student who drove into the Missouri River and drowned after a traffic stop says the 20-year-old was “hammered” and shouldn’t have been allowed to drive.

The Kansas City Star reports that Liz Anderson is raising concerns after watching two videos of Toni Anderson the last time she was seen alive in January.

QuikTrip surveillance video shows the Wichita woman driving the wrong way and sitting at an intersection for nearly 15 minutes before a North Kansas City police officer pulled up behind her. Although she seems confused in dashcam video, the officer told her to go park and collect herself.

Toni Anderson’s body was found two months later in her submerged vehicle. Liz Anderson says the officer “messed up.”

