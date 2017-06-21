Mother of man murdered at Topeka gas station speaks out

AUBURN, KS (KSNT) – An Auburn woman is speaking out about the death of her son, a homeless man that was murdered earlier this month.

New at six, KSNT News reporter James Ryan sat down with the woman to talk about her son and how he feels about the most recent developments in his case.

Jason Baker’s mother Carol lives here in Auburn and says that her son had been struggling for a while with substance abuse, mental health issues and that he’d been living on the street for the past five years

“We’re just lost for words. We can’t understand how this happened to him,” Carol Baker said.

Carol Baker is devastated, flipping through this photo album of her son Jason.

He was a very good person just a little lost and just couldn’t seem to find his way,” Carol Baker said.

Jason was killed outside of a gas station on June 2nd. This is the most recent picture Carol has of him. She says Jason was homeless for the last five years.

He has mental issues and he had a drinking issue and so that really prevented him from getting a lot of help,” Carol Baker said.

All that aside, Carol says she was shocked to hear what happened to her son.

“He was a kind person. He never hurt anybody. He didn’t deserve what happened to him. He just didn’t deserve it,” Carol Baker said.

Now Carol is glad to hear there has been an arrest made in her son’s case. She says she hopes justice can be found for Jason. Reporting from Auburn, James Ryan KSNT News.