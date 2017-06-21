Police arrest suspect in case of man found dead behind Topeka gas station

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said they have arrested a man involved in the killing of a man behind a west Topeka gas station.

Police found an unresponsive adult man bleeding from multiple injuries behind a gas station in the 1000 block of SW Wanamaker just before 10:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

The man, identified as Jason Baker, 34, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Topeka Police announced Wednesday that Jason Hottman, 41, was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail on charges of first degree murder in connection with the death of Baker.

This investigation is ongoing, if you have any information relating to this incident; please contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.