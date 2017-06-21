Summer 2017: Hot and humid

We’re tracking hot and humid weather for the first full day of Summer 2017. Expect highs in the middle 90s with a ‘HEAT INDEX’ above 100° this afternoon. Would we want to start summer any other way? We’re also watching for another chance at pop-up showers/storms. The daylight hours will stay dry, but isolated rain activity is possible overnight. We repeat today’s forecast tomorrow – except a few clouds will linger. So instead of 95°+, highs on Thursday will be around 92°. Regardless of actual air temperatures, heat index values (what it actually feels like outside) will flirt with 100°. And just like tonight, there will be another chance for a couple showers/storms Thursday night – out ahead of our next weather-maker on Friday.

Speaking of – we’re still tracking our BEST chance for rain this week on Friday. Recent computer models are backing away from the ‘slam dunk’ widespread rain chance just a little bit, so we’ll continue to monitor the overall weather pattern. What once looked like a wash-out on Friday afternoon/evening still looks wet…just much more scattered in terms of the rain chances for Northeast Kansas. Again, this is a recent trend in the computer models and we’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast in the coming days. As of right now, we’re keeping the 40% chance for rain on Friday – most of which will fall after lunchtime.

Friday’s potential weather-maker is actually a cold front – and a rather strong one too. Believe it or not, but the first weekend in summer will feature daytime temps in the 60s and 70s! Yes, you read that correctly. We’ll go from 95°+ today, to middle/upper 70s by Saturday (and again on Sunday). For some context, our average high temperature is 86° – we’ll go 10°+ ‘above average’ down to 10°+ ‘below average’ in the span of three days. Such big temperature swings aren’t too common in the summer months, but this is Kansas after all. Once Friday’s cold front moves through, the rain chances will leave too. Expect lots of sunshine over the weekend and it will continue next week – when temps start to warm up once again. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert