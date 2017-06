TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is attempting to identify suspects involved in a recent cred card skimming incident.

The police department said the suspects in the photos above placed a credit card skimmer onto the ATM at the Capital City Bank at 37th and Topeka on June 17.

Police ask if you have any information on these suspects to call Topeka Police Detective Angela Widener at 785-408-0322 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.