Vandals hit Topeka Metro Transit Authority in the pocketbook

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Vandals are hitting the Topeka Metro Transit Authority in the pocketbook.

Five Topeka Metro bus shelters have had glass panels shattered by rocks since the beginning of June. Costing the TMTA $1000.00 in repairs, not including labor.

Each glass panel runs the company roughly $200.00 to replace.

Although numerous incidents have plagued the month of June, several additional acts of vandalism have occurred in 2017.

Multiple shelters had glass panels destroyed in February, leading to the arrest of two people in Shawnee County.

Those incidents cost the TMTA $2700.00.

General Manager, Susan Duffy told KSNT News – “if you want to practice rock throwing…go throw into a pond.”

“Leave the shelters alone!”

Maintenance crews respond to damaged shelters as quickly as possible. The company strives to ensure safety for all metro riders and a safe place for them to await their ride.

No arrests have been made.